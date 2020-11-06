Thane crime watch: Bike thieves booked in nine cases arrested in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi's Shanti Nagar police team arrested a duo who were booked for 9 cases of bike thefts at various police stations. The police seized all the 9 bikes worth Rs 4.60 lakh from the accused.

"Iqlak Ahmed Ali Ansari, 34, and Maruf Ansari, 26, were arrested in a trap laid by police following a tip-off in Bhiwandi on November 3. Both the accused were history sheeters. A total of 9 cases of bike thefts were registered against them in Kalyan and Bhiwandi area," said a police official.

Both the accused were produced in the court and will be in police custody till November 5. During the investigation, the accused disclosed other theft cases. Among the 9 cases, 7 cases are registered at Bhiwandi's Nagar police station, and one each in Narpoli, Bhiwandi and Bajarleth police stations in Kalyan.

"Total 9 bikes worth Rs 4.60 lakh were seized from the accused, who are the residents of Babla compound and Kidwai Nagar in Bhiwandi. Both the accused have been arrested under section 379 of the Indian Penal Code. The further probe is underway," informed a police official from Shanti Nagar police station.