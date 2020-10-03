Thane Crime Watch: A 44-year-old strangulated to death by husband in Ambernath

Thane: A 44-year-old woman died after she was strangulated by her husband due to family dispute. The incident took place in Ambernath, the accused has been arrested by the police.

The incident was reported on Friday, at Rockford building, Panvelkar green city, in Ambernath (East). "Pooja Kaila Atkire, 44, is the name of the deceased who was killed by her husband (accused) Kailas Handy Atkire, 45, at their home at Green city, in Ambernath," said police official fr Shivaji Nagar police station in Ambernath.

The incident took place during wee hours on Friday when the small dispute between the couple turned violent over their kids. The accused mention that quarrel between both occurred as her wife was not taking good care of their children, informed the police.

"The case has been registered against accused under section 302 of Indian Penal Code, at Shivaji Nagar police station, in Ambernath. The accused has been arrested on the same day. Further investigation is on," said a police official from Ambernath.