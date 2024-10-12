Thane Crime: Police Rescue 5-Month-Old Baby Within Hours Of Being Kidnapped; 3 Arrested

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Thane: The police in Maharashtra's Thane city rescued a five-month-old baby boy within hours of his abduction and arrested three persons on Saturday, an official said.

The infant was abducted from under the Rabodi bridge, where he was sleeping with his mother late on Friday night, an official said.

Case Registered

The Thane Nagar police registered a case under section 137 (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched a probe, he said.

Based on the CCTV footage from the area and technical inputs, the police zeroed in on the accused and rescued the baby within four hours of the abduction, the official said.

About The Accused

The accused have been identified as Javed Ajmat Ali Nhavi (35), Jayshree Yakub Naik (45), and Surekha Rajesh Khandagle (34), he said.

A preliminary probe has revealed that Nhavi lost his wife and child some years ago and lived with one of the accused women, who was widowed, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.