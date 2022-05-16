Thane Crime Branch seizes laptop, computer hard disk & other electronic evidence from Ketaki Chitale's home; watch video

Thane Crime Branch team has seized laptop, computer hard disk and other electronic evidence from the residence of Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, Senior police inspector Anil Deshmukh told FPJ.

#Thane Crime Branch team has seized laptop, computer hard disk and other electronic evidence from the residence of Marathi actress #KetakiChitale: Senior PI Anil Deshmukh #SharadPawar pic.twitter.com/YY8DavnEE0 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 16, 2022

A court here in Thane on Sunday remanded Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in police custody till May 18 following her arrest over allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Chitale (29), a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police on Saturday over a post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page.

She was on Sunday produced before a holiday court which remanded her in the Thane police custody till May 18, a senior police official said.

Advertisement

Maharashtra |Thane Crime Branch team reaches residence of Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai. Her laptop, computer hard disk & other electronic evidence seized



She was arrested y'day for allegedly sharing derogatory post on FB against NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/Rbo7iAfVnm — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2022

ALSO READ Nitesh Rane writes to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, highlights issue of water logging in Mumbai

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 07:35 PM IST