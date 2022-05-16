Thane Crime Branch seizes laptop, computer hard disk & other electronic evidence from Ketaki Chitale's home; watch video

e-Paper Get App
A court here in Thane on Sunday remanded Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale in police custody till May 18 following her arrest over allegedly sharing an objectionable post on social media about NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 07:35 PM IST

Thane Crime Branch team has seized laptop, computer hard disk and other electronic evidence from the residence of Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, Senior police inspector Anil Deshmukh told FPJ.

Chitale (29), a film and TV actress, was arrested by the Thane police on Saturday over a post she allegedly shared on her Facebook page.

She was on Sunday produced before a holiday court which remanded her in the Thane police custody till May 18, a senior police official said.

