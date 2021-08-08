Thane: Crime branch arrests 31-year-old in robbery case on Mumbra bypass

Thane: A 31-year-old man was arrested by the Thane crime branch unit 1 for committing theft on Mumbra bypass highway. The police are in search of four others who used to target drivers of heavy vehicles passing on Mumbra bypass. The robbers and with the help of a knife used to threaten the driver and rob the cash and mobile phones.

The complainant is identified as Sachin Sanjay Shinde, 25, a truck driver from Dhule. Shinde in his statement to police said he was coming from Dhule with a truck full of vegetables and heading to APMC market in Vashi. "On Saturday night he was passing through the Mumbra bypass road, when he was stopped by the accused. They threatened him with a knife and rob his mobile phone, cash Rs 8,400 and purse totaling around Rs 22, 900. There were a total of five people who committed the crime," said a police officer.

In past a month around five cases of theft and attempt to murder were reported on Mumbra bypass. Most of the heavy vehicle drivers are stopped and targeted by gangs who take away cash. "On August 7, Saturday night the crime branch sleuths headed by assistant police inspector, Yogesh Kakad and his team were patrolling the area, when they notice the incident and caught hold one of the accused, while four of them ran away into the slums near the bypass," said a police officer from Thane crime branch.

Krishna Kokani, senior police inspector, Thane crime branch unit 1 confirmed about the arrest and said the arrested accused is identified as Shabaz Ishaq Sayed alias Rammu 31, a resident of Daddi colony, Honesty complex, Amrut Nagar in Mumbra. "The accused is an history sheeter with cash of attempt to murder, theft, robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault against him. We have handed over the accused to Mumbra police and are in search of other four involved in the crime," added Kokani.

A case has been registered at Mumbra police station under section 395, 341, 323, 504 and 506 of the Indian penal code. "During investigation we found many truck drivers avoid using the Mumbra bypass during night and prefer the day time. The accused used to stop the truck driver giving one or the other reason and later target them," said a police officer.