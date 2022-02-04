Thane crime branch arrest two women for running flesh trade

Thane: The Anti-Human trafficking Cell of the Thane crime branch have arrested two women for running a flesh trade. The police team have rescued four women who were forced into the prostitution racket for money.

The police during the investigation found the accused women were using social media platform like WhatsApp to share the pictures of victims to attract customers.

On February 3, Mahesh Patil, the senior police inspector of AHTC received information about the accused women coming for a deal at Wagle estate. "By arranging a fake customer the police team laid a trap and detained two women who were running the flesh trade. Also, they rescued four others who were forced into the business," said a police officer.

The arrested women used to use social media as a tool to share pictures and were running the flesh trade for the last two years. A case has been registered against the two women under the relevant section of the Indian penal code and section of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act. "The four rescued women were sent to rehabilitation centres. However, we are in search of the other accused who are involved in the flesh trade business," added the police officer.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:11 PM IST