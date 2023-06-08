 Thane Crime: 10-Year-Old Girl Crushed To Death By Speeding Truck In Shilphata, Driver Arrested
The accused driver has been arrested and the body of the girl sent for post-mortem at Thane government hospital.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 08, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
Thane: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 10-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck at Shilphata in Thane district on Wednesday night, informed a police officer from Shil-Daighar police station on Thursday.

Sachin Gawade, senior police inspector, Shil-Daighar police station said, "The victim, who has been identified as Roli Ram Lavkush Mishra (10) was crossing the road at Shilphata area near a petrol pump at around 8 pm on Wednesday when a speeding truck ran over her. The girl died on the spot. The accused driver has been arrested and the body of the girl was sent for post-mortem at Thane government hospital."

"Soon after the incident, the locals present at the site blocked the road. The angry mob stopped the movement of vehicles from both sides of the road leading to a traffic jam. The police team after a few hours managed to disperse the crowd," said Gawade.

Islammudin Khan, one of the locals from the Shilphata area said, "The people from Shilphata area for a long time now have been demanding speed breakers but no action has been initiated by any authorities and the reason accident take place at the particular spot."

