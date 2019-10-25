Thane Creek flyover No. 2 repair to begin from Nov 1

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has announced that it will undertake repair of the Thane Creek flyover Number 2 (Sion-Panvel Highway) from November 1 and this work will continue till December 31, 2019. As the work will be carried out in phases, traffic movement will not be disrupted, the authority has said.

MSRDC officials have informed that the required permissions from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai traffic police have been obtained. To avoid inconvenience, it has appealed to motorists to follow the signboards displayed by the traffic police. Until the repair work is complete, light vehicles going from Mumbai to Pune are allowed to use the Thane Creek flyover Number 1.