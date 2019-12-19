Thane creek bridge-II Pune corridor opening next year

Mumbai: One of the crucial connectivities between Mumbai and Navi-Mumbai is the Thane Creek Bridge-II of which the replacement of wearing cou­rse (upper layer in roadway) on the bridge deck is underway.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Authority (MSRDC) is undertaking the repairs of the bridge, about 1.8-km-long with three lanes on both sides.

The work of the Pune direction route is ongoing while it had already finished the repairs of the Mumbai bound corridor early December.

Contractor Ashwini Infra Development has been appointed to repair it at Rs5 crore. The defect liability is of five years from the date of completion of the repairs, an MSRDC official said.

Once the bridge is opened for traffic on both sides, the congestion on alternative roads will decrease. About 1.50 lakh vehicles pass from the bridge on a daily basis, according to MSRDC.

The bridge construction work started in 1987 was opened for traffic movement in 1997 and this bridge is about twenty-two years old.

This paper had reported how the MSRDC to ensure smooth ride has planned an expansion of existing Thane Creek Bridge-II on Sion Panvel Highway near Vashi to reduce traffic jams at the entrance to Mumbai and Navi-Mumbai. It is waiting for permission for mangrove cutting so to begin the new bridge construction work.