Thane: COVID vaccination centre closed for last 15 days as building in dilapidated condition

Thane: A COVID-19 vaccination centre (CVC) in Thane's Vartak Nagar has been closed closed for the last 15 days, this at a time when government is trying to inoculate maximum number of beneficiaries. The Thane Municipal corporation closed the vaccination centre as the building was in dilapidated condition.



However, taking the issue ahead Sandeep Panchange, Thane district unit president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena had approached the health department to make arrangements for another vaccination centre at the earliest. As, the closed one is resulting in problems and delay in getting vaccination jabs.

Panchange in his letter to Dr Vaijanti Deogakar, Medical Officer Health, Thane Municipal Corporation said, "On June 9, the authorities had closed the vaccination centre at Dr Anandibai Joshi hospital in Vartak Nagar. The hospital covers an area of around 20,000 locals from Vartak Nagar, Sainath Nagar and Bhim Nagar". "Since, last four months the vaccination centre was helpful in administering vaccination jabs. But for the last 15 days the authorities had closed it down claiming it was dilapidated. However, locals had to reach the vaccination centre near Bethany hospital at Lokmanya Nagar in Thane. Due to rains, senior citizens and women are facing problems as the place gets slippery", added Panchange.

.

Panchange along with his party members recently met Deogakar requesting her to start a vaccination centre in the area limits for easy access and speeding up the vaccination. "The chances of third wave as per the authorities can't be neglected. In such a situation vaccination should be speed up, but it's delayed due to the close one. If a independent vaccination is set up for the locals, it will speed up the vaccination process," said Panchange

Vaijayanti Deogakar, Medical Officer of Health, Thane Municipal Corporation said, "The present vaccination centre was a dilapidated building which has been closed for precautionary measures. We made arrangements in an open ground, but due to rain the locals are facing problems to reach the centre. We will make our way to reach the place". "Also, we are about to start a vaccination centre in a municipal school within the area limits", she added.