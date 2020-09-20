Thane Covid-19 tally rises to 1,56,922

Thane district has added 1,788 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 1,56,922, an official said on Sunday.

The death toll in the district rose to 4,116 with the addition of 34 fatalities on Saturday, he said.

Kalyan town reported 470 new cases, followed by Navi Mumbai-408 and Thane city-395. The remaining cases were reported from other areas of the district, the official said.

Out of the total cases, Kalyan topped the list so far with 38,301 cases, followed by Navi Mumbai-32,779 and Thane city-32,477, he said.

As of now, there are 18,956 active COVID-19 cases in the district while 1,33,850 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 85.30 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.62 per cent, he said.

The neigbouring Palghar district has so far reported 31,688 COVID-19 cases and 606 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.