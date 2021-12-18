Thane: COVID-19 caseload in district grows by 127, death toll by two

With the addition of 127 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 5,71,018, while the death of two patients took the toll to 11,599, an official said on Saturday.

These cases and fatalities were reported on Friday.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate currently stands at 2.03 per cent, he said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the infection figure is now 1,38,899 and death toll 3,306, another official said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 902 fresh coronavirus infections, including eight new cases of the Omicron variant, while 12 more patients succumbed to the disease in the state, the health department said.

With these new additions, the statewide infection tally reached 66,47,840, while the death toll increased to 1,41,329, it said.

Eight fresh cases of the newly discovered coronavirus variant Omicron were reported in the state, 6 of them in Pune, taking their overall tally to 40, the department added.

On Thursday, the state had reported 877 COVID-19 cases and 12 fatalities.

A total of 680 patients were discharged during the day, taking the overall recovery count to 64,95,929, the department said in a bulletin.

The state now has 6,903 active cases of coronavirus.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97.72 per cent, while the fatality rate stands at 2.12 per cent.

"As per the report given by the National Institute of Virology today, eight more patients were found to be infected with Omicron in the state. Out of these, six patients are from Pune, one patient is from Mumbai and one patient is from Kalyan-Dombivali (in adjoining Thane district)," the health department said.

According to preliminary information, of the six Omicron patients in Pune, four have a travel history to Dubai and two are their contacts. The Omicron-affected patient from Mumbai had travelled to the US and the one from Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation limits had visited Nigeria.

"Out of these eight patients, two are in hospital and six in home isolation. The close contacts of these patients are being tracked. All patients have been vaccinated," the department added.

Of the 40 Omicron patients detected in the state so far, 25 have been discharged after a negative RT-PCR test.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which has classified Omicron as a 'variant of concern', recently said it is spreading at a rate not seen with any previous strain of coronavirus.

A total of 1,33,786 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking their overall number in the state to 6,74,41,806, the department said.

Currently, 79,556 people are in home quarantine and 886 others in institutional quarantine, it said.

Mumbai reported 289 new COVID-19 cases and one fatality, the bulletin said.

The Mumbai division, which comprises the city and its satellite townships, saw 472 cases and three fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The Pune division reported 255 new cases, Nashik (95), Aurangabad (21), Latur (32), Kolhapur (13), Nagpur (10) and the Akola division (four).

Pune, Latur and Aurangabad divisions recorded one fatality each, Mumbai (three) and Nashik (six). Kolhapur, Nagpur, Akola divisions did not report any fatality linked to coronavirus.

Each administrative division consists of a set of districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 66,47,840, new cases 902, death toll 1,41,329, recoveries 64,95,929, active cases 6,903, total tests 6,74,41,806.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:35 PM IST