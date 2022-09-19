Thane court sentences man to 7-year rigorous imprisonment for rape | Representative Image

Govandi man (37) was sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment for raping a woman by a Thane court. The order was passed on September 14 and a copy of it was made available on Monday.

Additional Sessions Judge Rachna Tehra also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the accused.

Additional public prosecutor EB Dhamal told the court that the accused, identified as Shankar Kisan Gaurav, got acquainted with the woman in 2010. He began courting the woman who was a college student then.

The accused promised to marry the woman and coerced her into having a sexual relationship but backed off later. He warned the woman against marrying someone else.

The woman told him that if he fails to marry her, she would file a police complaint.

On May 23, 2015, the accused married the woman at a marriage bureau in Thane city and consumated the marriage. The accused later left the woman and never returned, the prosecution said.

The woman filed a police complaint following which a case was registered against the accused on charges of rape and cheating.

The court said the evidence of the prosecution witnesses is natural, trustworthy and corroborated by circumstantial evidence. The prosecution has established the case of rape on a false promise of marriage, the court said while convicting the accused.