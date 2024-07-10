Thane: Court Sentences 62-Year-Old Gardener To Life Imprisonment For Killing Supervisor Over ₹200 Dispute In 2020 | Representational Image

Mumbai: The court principal district and sessions court, Thane awarded life sentence to a 62-year-old gardener after he was found guilty of murdering his supervisor over a petty Rs. 200 tiff in 2020. The gruesome crime has been reported from the staff quarters of a reputed educational institute near Thakur Mall in Kashimira in the intervening 3 and 4 May, 2020.

The deceased-Devilal Hariram Kalaguman alias Deva (25) and the accused-Lakshman Ditta Kakan (58), were part of the garden maintenance team working in their capacity as supervisor and gardener respectively. As a routine exercise, Kakan on behalf of the contractor, handed over Rs. 200 to all other gardeners and laborers towards weekly expenses.

However, Kakan not only refused to pay Rs. 200 to Deva, but ended up quarrelling with him for remaining absent from duty. Upset over not being paid, Kakan in a fit of rage assaulted Deva with a hammer when the latter was fast asleep in his tenement. Inflicted with deep head injury, Deva was found in a pool of blood and was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The police arrested Kakan and booked him under section 302 of the IPC for murder. The police also recovered the murder weapon from the crime scene. Finding Kakan guilty of the murder, sessions judge- S.B. Agarwal sentenced him to suffer imprisonment for life and also pay a fine of Rs.10,000, failing which he would have to undergo additional imprisonment of three months.

However, the court in its order also stated that the convict was entitled to a set-off period undergone by him in jail since his arrest under section 428 (period of detention undergone by the accused to be set off against the sentence or imprisonment) of the CrPC.