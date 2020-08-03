Thane: Court rejects bail application of MNS leader Avinash Jadhav who was arrested for protesting outside TMC office, COVID-19 hospital

Thane: The bail application of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav from Thane was rejected by Thane court on Monday. Jadhav was arrested by the Thane police on Friday for protesting outside Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) office and creating ruckus outside one of the COVID hospital in Thane.

"On Monday, MNS Thane district president, Avinash Jadhav was produced in the court, by Kapurbawdi police, Thane. However, the bail application of Jadhav was rejected by the Thane court," said a police official from Thane.

"Jadhav was arrested along with two other MNS activists, on Friday for holding a protest against the civic body. The protest was staged outside TMC headquarters, with 30 nurses and one of the COVID hospitals at Balkum, Thane. The protest was held against TMC for non-payment of dues to the nursing staff serving at the COVID hospital and also sacking few nursing staff before completing their contract period," informed one of the MNS activists, from Thane.

He was booked under sections 188 and 269 of IPC. Besides, Jadhav has also been served externment notice by the sub-divisional police officer of Virar, for protesting continuously during the pandemic, informed a police official.

While the TMC has refused the allegations put by MNS, in the conference held on Monday addressing about the allegations, the official said no injustice was done to any nursing staff.

"As far as the allegations by the MNS are concerned, no injustice was done on the nursing staff. As they were hired on a contract basis deployed at COVID hospital for a specific time period," said a senior official from TMC.