Thane: Court imposed Rs 27k fine on two eateries for illegally serving liquor

A squad of the state excise department raided two eateries in Bhiwandi and Kongaon on September 25 and filed cases against their owners and customers for violations of rules.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 06:27 PM IST
Court imposed Rs 27k fine on two eateries for illegally serving liquor | Photo: Representative Image
Thane: The Thane court on Monday imposed a fine of Rs 27,000 each on the owners of two food joints in Bhiwandi for serving liquor to customers without permission.

A squad of the state excise department raided two eateries in Bhiwandi and Kongaon on September 25 and filed cases against their owners and customers for violations of rules. The prosecutor informed the court.

After the hearing, Judicial Magistrate A R Shendge, passed the order as the court found two people, aged 24 and 42, guilty of offences under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act.

Along with that, the court also found nine customers guilty of consuming liquor at two food joints, located in Bhiwandi and Kongaon areas, and fined them Rs 2,000 each.

