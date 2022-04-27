Thane: Couple dupes nearly 50 people on pretext of giving flats at cheaper rates under special scheme

Kalyan: The Bazarpeth police station in Kalyan on Monday, April 25 registered the first information report (FIR) against accused Suresh Dattaram Pawar and his wife Sheela Pawar for duping over 49 people on the pretext of providing them flats and shops at cheaper than market rates in SRA scheme at a building in Indiranagar near Birla College in Kalyan.

In order to make easy money, Bunty and Babli that is Suresh Pawar and Sheela Pawar used to convince people that they will help them in providing flats and shops ranging from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 50 lakh at cheaper rates because they were having contacts with politicians and also KDMC officials.

The husband and wife duo succeeded in collecting a total of Rs 3 crore 47 lakh from 49 customers.

Bazarpeth Police Station Senior Police Inspector, Narendra Patil who is investigating the case said, "One of the complainant Kantilal Bhanushali (33) a shopkeeper from Beturkar Pada in Kalyan was told by his acquaintance Govind Bhanushali from Dombivli that he could get cheaper shops and flats in the KDMC Zhopu Scheme in Indiranagar in Kalyan (West). Govind Bhanushali introduced Kantilal Bhanushali to Suresh Dattaram Pawar. Suresh then told Kantilal that he and his wife are government employees and they have a good reputation with KDMC officials and he can get him cheap flats at Rs 16 lakh. Kantilal handed over Rs 16 lakh to Suresh Pawar for the flat. Suresh Pawar prepared a forged document titled Zhopu Yojana with KDMC stamps and handed it over to Kantilal and said to him that he will get the flat in six months time. Also, accused Pawar won the trust of Kantilal Bhanushali."

Patil further added, "Kantilal Bhanushali did not receive the flat after six months so his father Shankarlal Bhanushali and he complained to Suresh that they had not got the flat. Suresh Pawar started giving vague answers so Kantilal demanded a refund of his money. Suresh Pawar handed a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to Kantilal but the cheque got bounced to which Kantilal once again demanded the refund otherwise he will complain about it to police. Suresh Pawar gave a cheque of Rs 12 lakh but that too got bounced. Later Kantilal learned that he had been cheated by Suresh Pawar and he approached the police. We came to know that Suresh Pawar has deceived around 49 people promising flats and shops at cheaper rates. Also all the deceived buyers are from the Gujarati community."

"When Kantilal Bhanushali realised that he had been cheated he registered an FIR against Suresh Pawar at Bazarpeth police station along with other 48 persons who were cheated by Pawar. Suresh Pawar prepared fake documents in the name of Zhopu Yojana and also used fake names of KDMC officials. City Engineer Prakash Puranik, Deputy Commissioner of Property Vijay Kurlekar were the names used on fake documents and officials with such identities were not working in KDMC" said Patil of Bazarpeth Police station.

Advocate Mahendra Nayak who is representing the 49 victims speaking to FPJ correspondent said, "Suresh Pawar had cheated around 49 people to the tune of Rs 3 crore 47 lakh on the pretext of giving them flats and shops under SRA scheme at cheaper rates. He gave fake documents. We also need to check how many more people are associated with Suresh Pawar and his wife in cheating and duping people."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 09:31 PM IST