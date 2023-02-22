Thane: Couple booked for cheating tour agent of ₹13.15 lakh | Pixabay

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have filed a complaint against a couple for allegedly defrauding a travel agency of ₹13.15 lakh, a government official said.

The complainant told the police that he had gotten in touch with the accused Ashish and Sapna Dhawale, who ran a tour and travel business in Kalyan, to arrange a trip to Dubai for 18 individuals.

The complainant paid ₹13.15 lakh to the couple in November 2022 for tickets and visas of his clients, an official said.

Couple kept changing tour date

The couple kept changing the tour date on some pretext or the other before switching off their mobile phones, said the official.

The couple was booked for cheating after the complainant went to the police on Tuesday after all of his attempts to seek a refund had failed, the official said, adding that the accused have since fled.

(With PTI inputs)

