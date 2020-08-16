Thane cops seize hooch from bootlegger’s bathroom

In continuance with their crackdown against the notorious liquor mafia, the Thane (rural) police apprehended a 30-year-old bootlegger who had illegally stocked country liquor in the bathroom of his flat in a Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) transit building at Indralok, Bhayandar (east). Acting on a specific tip off, a team from Navghar police station, led by PSI Pramod Patil and under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector Sampatrao Patil, swooped down on the apartment on Thursday.

While searching the flat, the police team stumbled upon two gunny backs that were hidden in the bathroom and were found to be stashed with bottles of country liquor worth more than Rs. 8,000. The bootlegger, who has been identified as Luv Babu Chauhan (30), was taken into custody and booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prohibition Act. This apart from slapping sections for violating the Disaster Management Act, Epidemic Act and Maharashtra COVID-19 Rules, 2020.

In another hooch-related case, a 50-year-old woman landed into the custody of the Bhayandar police after she was caught red handed while selling illicit liquor in Murdha village on Friday. Further investigations were on.