Thane: Cops nab three women for pick-pocketing in buses

Thane: Kasarwadavli police team from Thane nabbed three women for pick-pocketing in the bus after receiving complaints from passengers
On Friday, few passengers at the Kasarwadavli area in Thane approached the police team deployed in the area after they realised that somebody has stolen from their pockets.
"Two passengers traveling in the city bus approached the police team deployed nearby, complaining about the pickpocketing while traveling in the bus. Following the same, the police led the checking of the other passengers in the same bus. Three women were caught while trying to flee from the spot," said police official.
"Jyoti Kuthe, 35, Mala Shinde, 30, and Pallavi Kuthe, 25 confessed their crime following their arrest by the Kasarwadavli police team. The police during the investigation have seized around Rs 29.500 from the accused who have stolen by pickpocketing in the buses by taking advantage of rush," informed the official.
According to the police, these accused are a part of the 4-5 women racket who daily travel in the buses plying on Mumbai-Thane route with an aim of pick-pocketing during the rush hours in the buses.
A case has been registered at Kasarwadavli police Station in Thane against all three accused who are the residents of Ambernath.