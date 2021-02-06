Thane: Cops nab three women for pick-pocketing in buses

Thane: Kasarwadavli police team from Thane nabbed three women for pick-pocketing in the bus after receiving complaints from passengers

On Friday, few passengers at the Kasarwadavli area in Thane approached the police team deployed in the area after they realised that somebody has stolen from their pockets.

"Two passengers traveling in the city bus approached the police team deployed nearby, complaining about the pickpocketing while traveling in the bus. Following the same, the police led the checking of the other passengers in the same bus. Three women were caught while trying to flee from the spot," said police official.