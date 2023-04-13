 Thane: Cops nab man who abused Sindhi community & Ulhasnagar on WhatsApp group
Thane: Cops nab man who abused Sindhi community & Ulhasnagar on WhatsApp group

Police had registered a case against him on April 1 based on the complaint from a local reporter from Ulhasnagar, Mohit Harisinghani.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

Thane: The Ulhasnagar police on Thursday finally managed to arrest the person who allegedly used abusive language against Sindhis and Ulhasnagar on a WhatsApp group on April 1. Police had registered a case against him on April 1 based on the complaint from a local reporter from Ulhasnagar, Mohit Harisinghani.

A person identified as Yogendra Munshi from Mumbai posted abusive statements against Sindhi and Ulhasnagar on a WhatsApp group named Ulhasnagar.

Dilip Fulpagare, senior police inspector, at Ulhasnagar police station said, "We have arrested Yogendra Munshi and will further investigate the case."

article-image

The complainant Mohit Harisinghani was watching a video of some spiritual leader on the Ulhasnagar WhatsApp group and suddenly he found a post where abusive language was used against Sindhi and Ulhasnagar."

Protests outside Ulhasnagar police station

Earlier Harisinghani along with many Sindhi from Ulhasnagar protested outside the police station to register a case against the accused and also demanded strict action against him.

A case against Yogendra Munshi was registered under IPC sections 153-A (Whoever deliberately or wantonly causes or provokes any riot through illegal means), 295-A ( Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

article-image

