Thane: Cops nab man who abused Sindhi community & Ulhasnagar on WhatsApp group

Representational Image

Thane: The Ulhasnagar police on Thursday finally managed to arrest the person who allegedly used abusive language against Sindhis and Ulhasnagar on a WhatsApp group on April 1. Police had registered a case against him on April 1 based on the complaint from a local reporter from Ulhasnagar, Mohit Harisinghani.

A person identified as Yogendra Munshi from Mumbai posted abusive statements against Sindhi and Ulhasnagar on a WhatsApp group named Ulhasnagar.

Dilip Fulpagare, senior police inspector, at Ulhasnagar police station said, "We have arrested Yogendra Munshi and will further investigate the case."

The complainant Mohit Harisinghani was watching a video of some spiritual leader on the Ulhasnagar WhatsApp group and suddenly he found a post where abusive language was used against Sindhi and Ulhasnagar."

Protests outside Ulhasnagar police station

Earlier Harisinghani along with many Sindhi from Ulhasnagar protested outside the police station to register a case against the accused and also demanded strict action against him.

A case against Yogendra Munshi was registered under IPC sections 153-A (Whoever deliberately or wantonly causes or provokes any riot through illegal means), 295-A ( Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).