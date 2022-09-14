Thane cops file chargesheet against Anant Karmuse for circulating NCP leader Jitendra Awhad's morphed photo

Jitendra Awhad | PTI

Thane: Chargesheet was filed against Anant Karmuse, who was allegedly roughed up by NCP leader Jitendra Awhad in 2020, regarding his social media post which showed morphed objectionable photo of the former housing minister.

Thane police, in their chargesheet, said that the accused Karmuse did not provide any kind of assistance in the investigation.

Karmuse had moved to Bombay High Court seeking the case against Awhad roughing him up to be transferred to CBI. The court while quashing his plea had said that he had filed it with politically motivated intention and not to seek justice. The court also stated that Karmuse's tweets and Facebook posts are outside the ambit of freedom of expression.

What is the case about?

Karmuse had allegedly circulated a morphed photo of Awhad on social media in 2020. Police had filed a case then under Sections 292, 500 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 66 (e) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

A charge sheet filed in this case in a Thane court stated that the objectionable photo of the former minister was found on Karmuse's device. He allegedly published the photo on his social media.

The forensic lab results of the phone showed that he has previously shared inflammatory comments on his social media and that he'd been targetting Awhad for five years.

The police, in their chargesheet, mentioned that he did not cooperate with the investigation and also attempted to cover up his crimes.

Conspiracy to kill Jitendra Awhad

Anant Karmuse was allegedly working as Thane president of a political organization and his colleague Avinash Pawar had recced Awhad's house.

Also one person named Shaswat who is a member of the same organization, threatened him through his Twitter handle saying, "Some people are waiting for you. Don't go out."

Pawar was arrested after it became clear that a conspiracy was being hatched to kill Awhad and he is currently in Arthur Road Jail.