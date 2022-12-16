e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: 'Cooperation of senior citizens is important in the development of our city' says TMC Add. Comm. Malvi in a program at Warkari Bhavan

Thane: 'Cooperation of senior citizens is important in the development of our city' says TMC Add. Comm. Malvi in a program at Warkari Bhavan

Malvi spoke to the senior citizens and said that there is a senior citizens association in every department in Thane city and efforts will be made to find out the problems they are facing and solve them.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Thane: The cooperation of senior citizens is also important in the development of Thane city said Sandeep Malvi, chief executive executive officer of Thane Smart City Limited and additional commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday, December 12.

Malvi spoke to the senior citizens and said that there is a senior citizens association in every department in Thane city and efforts will be made to find out the problems they are facing and solve them.

Thane Smart City Limited inclusion of senior citizens under the Internal Citizen Assessment Survey was organized in collaboration with the Senior Citizens Union Central Committee was held on Friday, December 9 at Warkari Bhavan. The program was attended by members of various senior citizens' associations of Thane city.

Read Also
Thane: Ambernath Citizens Forum members demand cancellation of IAS Mundhe's transfer, submit 1555...
article-image

Citizen perception survey is going on in the city through smart city of TMC under the central government's Smart City. More than hundred senior citizens participated in the program held at Warkari Bhawan.

During the event Salvi instructed the TMC concerned officials regarding providing sitting places, parks and senior citizen fences to senior citizens through the TMC and also initiate the insurance scheme for senior citizens through civic body.

Senior citizens performed poems for entertainment during the event.

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City Metro lines 2A, 7 in last leg of trials

Mumbai updates: City Metro lines 2A, 7 in last leg of trials

Maharashtra: Members of right-wing group damage Bahadur Shah Zafar's portrait in Kolhapur biryani...

Maharashtra: Members of right-wing group damage Bahadur Shah Zafar's portrait in Kolhapur biryani...

Mumbai: 2 follow woman in cab for over 1km, molest her & film the act; arrested by city cops

Mumbai: 2 follow woman in cab for over 1km, molest her & film the act; arrested by city cops

Besharam Rang Row: Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam threatens ban on Pathaan movie, demands...

Besharam Rang Row: Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam threatens ban on Pathaan movie, demands...

Thane: 'Cooperation of senior citizens is important in the development of our city' says TMC Add....

Thane: 'Cooperation of senior citizens is important in the development of our city' says TMC Add....