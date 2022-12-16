Thane: 'Cooperation of senior citizens is important in the development of our city' says TMC Add. Comm. Malvi in a program at Warkari Bhavan

Thane: The cooperation of senior citizens is also important in the development of Thane city said Sandeep Malvi, chief executive executive officer of Thane Smart City Limited and additional commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday, December 12.

Malvi spoke to the senior citizens and said that there is a senior citizens association in every department in Thane city and efforts will be made to find out the problems they are facing and solve them.

Thane Smart City Limited inclusion of senior citizens under the Internal Citizen Assessment Survey was organized in collaboration with the Senior Citizens Union Central Committee was held on Friday, December 9 at Warkari Bhavan. The program was attended by members of various senior citizens' associations of Thane city.

Citizen perception survey is going on in the city through smart city of TMC under the central government's Smart City. More than hundred senior citizens participated in the program held at Warkari Bhawan.

During the event Salvi instructed the TMC concerned officials regarding providing sitting places, parks and senior citizen fences to senior citizens through the TMC and also initiate the insurance scheme for senior citizens through civic body.

Senior citizens performed poems for entertainment during the event.