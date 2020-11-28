Thane: Container topples near Mumbra bypass; driver injured



"The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the container (MH 46 RF 1250) was plying towards Nhava Sheva from Bhiwandi. The container toppled near Uday Nagar at Mumbra bypass. The driver named Brijlal Jaiswal was stuck into the cabin as the vehicle landed upside down and was slopping down close to houses located near the bypass bridge," said an official from RDMC team.

The RDMC team following the alert call reached the spot with an emergency tender, fire engine, and rescue vehicle.

"The driver stuck in the cabin was safely removed after two hours of rescue operation carried by the RDMC team. However, he received minor injuries on legs and was immediately shifted to Kalwa hospital in Thane," informed an official.

In this incident, no other casualty or injury was reported, while the container loaded with tyre materials was cleared from the accident spot by the rescue team.

