Thane: Congress trolled after its workers protest against TMC which is run by Sena

Incessant rains in Thane, Mumbai, and surrounding areas have ravaged several parts of the state. From uprooted trees, wall collapse to damaged vehicles - we have seen how the rains have wreaked havoc in the state.

Now as we talk about heavy rains, potholes is another problem every resident faces, especially during the monsoons.

And on Thursday, Congress workers in Thane filled the potholes as mark of protest against the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The activist held protest at Castlemill, Teen Haat Naka, Vartak Nagar, Mumbra and Kisan Nagar in Thane on Thursday morning.