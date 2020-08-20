Thane: Congress trolled after its workers protest against TMC which is run by Sena

Incessant rains in Thane, Mumbai, and surrounding areas have ravaged several parts of the state. From uprooted trees, wall collapse to damaged vehicles - we have seen how the rains have wreaked havoc in the state.
Now as we talk about heavy rains, potholes is another problem every resident faces, especially during the monsoons.
And on Thursday, Congress workers in Thane filled the potholes as mark of protest against the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).
The activist held protest at Castlemill, Teen Haat Naka, Vartak Nagar, Mumbra and Kisan Nagar in Thane on Thursday morning.
According to a report in Hindustan Times, the civic commissioner issued directives that officials and contractors will be held responsible for shoddy pothole filling work and action will be taken against them if potholes are not filled or quality of work is questionable.
Now, Twitter mocked the Congress party for protesting against themselves and said, "who are they protesting against? themselves?"
A Twitter user said, "Congress workers protesting against Congress alliance Govt in Maharashtra.. is level ki deshbhakti chahiye mujhe saare Bharat mein.."
Another said, "Someone remind these idiots at their party is in Power in Maharashtra. Go and protest at party office."
Here's how netizens reacted;
