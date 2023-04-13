Thane: Congress leaders meet top cop and seek action against Shiv Sainiks

Thane: Congress leaders meet top cop and seek action against Sainiks | Representative Image

Congress state president Nana Patole and other party leaders, including ex-chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan and former minister Balasaheb Thorat, met Thane Police Commissioner Jaijeet Singh recently and demanded action against Shiv Sainiks who attacked Congress office-bearer Girish Koli.

The delegation also wanted to know why no action was being taken against the controversial assistant commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation, Mahesh Aher, against whom Thane Congress president Vikrant Chavan had complained several times.

Read Also Thane: TMC committee to investigate cases against Mahesh Aher

Aher threatened Chavan and his family

A few days ago, Chavan gave Singh a letter in which he alleged that Aher had threatened him and his family. Earlier, ex-minister of the NCP Jitendra Awhad had complained to the police that Aher had threatened him and his family members. The civic official denied the allegation.

Meanwhile, the executive committee of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee has claimed that the BJP will not be able to win the upcoming elections to the assembly and the Lok Sabha. This was the consensus at the meeting, which was attended by Congress leaders including Patole, Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Hussain Dalwai, Bhalchandra Mungekar and others.

Patole said: “Rahul Gandhi took the Modi government to task in Parliament over the Adani scam and asked about the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani. The result was that Gandhi was expelled from the Lok Sabha.”

He said the MPCC has already protested in different parts of the state. “The satyagraha will reach every taluka and village,” he added.