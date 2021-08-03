Thane: Complainant asks cops to invoke MCOCA against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh

The complainant in the extortion case filed recently against former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and others on Monday submitted an application before the Thane Police seeking that stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act (MCOCA) be invoked against the accused, an officer said.

The complainant, Ketan Tanna, submitted a letter in the office of the Thane Commissioner of Police, he said.

The application seeks the invocation of MCOCA in the existing case filed against gangster Ravi Pujari, Param Bir Singh and former senior police inspector of the Anti-Extortion Cell in Thane Pradeep Sharma.

Once booked under the MCOCA, which provides the state government powers to combat organised crime and terrorism, the condition of anticipatory bail does not apply. The conditions for ordinary bail are far more stringent and can be granted to a person only when the court is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds. MCOCA also allows for preventive detention and custodial interrogation.

The Thane Police had recently registered a fresh FIR against Param Bir Sigh, who had served as commissioner of police in Thane and Mumbai, and 27 others on the charges of extortion and other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint lodged by Tanna, a businessman.

The accused in the case included some serving and former police officers and others.

Tanna alleged that an amount of Rs 1.25 crore was extorted from him when Singh was Thane police commissioner between January 2018 to February 2019 after summoning him to the office of the Anti-Extortion Cell and threatening to frame him up in false cases, police had said quoting the FIR.

The accused had also extorted over Rs 3 crore from Tannna's friend and alleged bookie Sonu Jalan, police said.

This is the second FIR registered in Thane against Singh and others.

Last month, a case was registered against Singh at the Kopri police station in Thane for allegedly extorting money from the relative of a builder and kidnapping him for ransom. The complainant was lodged by Sharad Agrawal, who claimed to be a relative of a builder.