Thane: Commuter Outrage As KDMT AC Bus Services Suspended In Kalyan-Dombivli Amid Peak Summer; Authorities Urged To Act | ChatGPT (Representational Image)

Kalyan: Days after the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Transport (KDMT) discontinued its AC bus services, commuters have urged elected representatives to intervene and restore operations at the earliest.

About The Suspension

The suspension follows the expiry of the private operator’s contract, leading to a complete halt on eight key routes. One of the most affected was the Dombivli Station (Bajiprabhu Chowk) to the MIDC residential stretch, widely used by daily commuters.

Passengers have expressed strong dissatisfaction over the sudden move, particularly during peak summer when demand for air-conditioned travel is high.

Authorities confirmed that services were officially suspended from Friday. The development comes amid rising demand for AC transport in nearby cities such as Thane and Navi Mumbai.

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It has also emerged that the contractor’s agreement expired nearly eight months ago, raising concerns over administrative delays.

Meanwhile, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation recently announced a ₹226 crore transport budget, including plans to add 100 new buses. However, the shutdown of existing AC services has sparked criticism over the gap between announcements and implementation.

Residents have called for urgent action. Raju Nalawade, a Dombivli MIDC resident, urged corporators to prioritise restoring AC services during the ongoing summer.

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