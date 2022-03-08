Thane collector orders team to submit report over pending work to avoid traffic snarls during monsoon

Thane: To avoid traffic snarls and other issues during monsoon across Thane district, Collector, Rajesh Narvekar has ordered officials to submit a survey report of pending and ongoing work across the Thane district.

During a recent meeting with the task force team, he ordered to file a report about the ongoing work of roads, national highways, flyovers and new projects, within 15 days.

In September 2021, taking serious note of the traffic congestion in Thane due to heavy vehicles and potholes, District Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with all the concerned officials related to it. He then prepared a task force team headed by Rajesh Narvekar, the district collector.

However, on Tuesday the first meeting of the task force team was organized online by the collector. The meeting was attended by different municipal commissioners across the district, deputy commissioner of police, traffic including officials from the MSRDC and NHAI.

Narvekar had asked the officials to submit a traffic planning outline report. To avoid any traffic snarls during the monsoon days.

The task force meeting had a discussion over the work completion before the monsoon, the big projects which will not be finished before the monsoon and resulting traffic snarls.

"After the report is received from the team, meeting of the team will be held in April. Taking the report from different civic bodies and agencies. The meeting will be held with the traffic department to bring solutions to avoid traffic snarls," he added.

Narvekar further said the report and solution to it will also be submitted to Guardian Minister, Eknath Shinde.

