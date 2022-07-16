e-Paper Get App

Thane: Collector instructs officials to fix potholes

The decision came after a emergency meeting of the district's task force was chaired on Friday by Collector Rajesh Narvekar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, July 16, 2022, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Potholes disrupt vehicular movement in Thane |

Thane: District collector of Thane directed that streets with potholes be rectified as quickly as possible so that people get relief from traffic jams amid heavy rains, an official said on Saturday.

The decision came after a emergency meeting of the district's task force which was chaired by Collector Rajesh Narvekar on instructions from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday.

"The CM was seriously concerned about the pothole menace in Thane city and other parts of the district. The collector has directed that the number of repair teams be increased and modern technology be used to fill potholes," he said.

The official said the total rainfall received in Thane district in June was 30 per cent of the monthly average, but it had gone up to 198 per cent of the monthly average in July, taking a toll on road infrastructure.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiThane: Collector instructs officials to fix potholes

RECENT STORIES

US 'will not walk away' from Middle East and leave vacuum to be filled by China: Joe Biden at Saudi...

US 'will not walk away' from Middle East and leave vacuum to be filled by China: Joe Biden at Saudi...

Mira Bhayandar: Solar Boon! Tribal hamlets in MBMC to get solar-powered street lights

Mira Bhayandar: Solar Boon! Tribal hamlets in MBMC to get solar-powered street lights

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Who is Jagdeep Dhankhar? All you need to know about NDA's Vice Presidential candidate

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Karnataka revokes ban on photography inside govt offices a day after imposition

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train work on track, but Maharashtra yet to acquire land