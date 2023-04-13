Thane: CM Eknath Shinde & Ravindra Chavan interact with beneficiaries of various govt schemes

Thane: The Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and state minister of food and civil supplies Ravindra Chavan reviewed the schemes of Ananda Shidha, Shiv Bhojan and incentive bonuses to paddy farmers virtually on Thursday, April 13. On this occasion, more than 35 beneficiaries of the Thane district participated from the Thane collectorate office.

Thane collector Ashok Shingare, district supply officer Raju Thote, employees of the supply department and beneficiaries of the scheme in Thane district were present on this occasion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

CM Eknath Shinde interacted with Priti Gatta of Thane Kisan Nagar and got information about the scheme. Gatta during the interaction with CM said that we are celebrating our festivals with joy because of the ration received through Ananda Sidha and such plans should continue in future too.

15 beneficiaries of the Ananda Shidha Yojana, 11 beneficiaries of Shiv Bhojan Yojana, and 10 beneficiaries of the Paddy Production Farmers Incentive Bonus Scheme from the Thane district were present in the virtual meet.

The beneficiary women present expressed their satisfaction with the scheme of a 50 per cent discount on ST bus tickets for women.

Thane collector Ashok Shingare interacted with the beneficiaries present in the Thane collectorate office.