Thane: Civic staffer arrested for accepting Rs 10,000 from real-estate agent as bribe

Thane: A civic employee in Maharashtra's Thane city has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a real estate agent, an official said on Friday.

The ACB's Thane unit laid a trap near Court Naka and caught Hemant Gaikwad (33) while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant on Thursday evening, deputy superintendent of police ACB Thane Madan Ballal said.

The accused, a clerk with the estate department of the Thane Municipal Corporation, allegedly demanded a bribe from the complainant for not taking action against him for arranging a rented accommodation for bar girls in a housing complex, the official said.

An offence under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at Thane Nagar police station, he said.