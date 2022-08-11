Thane civic body's tricolour sales centre gets good response from citizens | Abhitash Singh

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) tricolour flag sales center started recently at the Thane civic body headquarters and also at all the ward committee offices are getting good response from the Thanekars.

On Wednesday, 10 August the TMC chief Dr Vipin Sharma himself purchased the tricolour flag from the sales centre and appealed all the Thanekars to participate in 'Ghroghari Tiranga' campaign in large numbers.

TMC deputy commissioner Balasaheb Chavan, chief finance and accounts officer Dilip Suryavanshi and others accompanied him [Sharma] there.

The 'Ghroghari Triranga' campaign will be marked from August 13 to August 15.

The TMC officials has also appealed the people to send a photograph of the national flag purchased under the "Ghroghari Tiranga" initiative from 13th to 15th August 2022 on WhatsApp number 7039680034 or email tiranga@thanecity.gov.in.