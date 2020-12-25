Thane: Civic body prepares list of 6.60 lakh beneficiaries of COVID-19 vaccine

The Thane Municipal Corporation is preparing the list of around 6 lakh and 60 thousand citizens from the Thane city for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The vaccines will be provided in two phases to medical helpers, frontline workers and to the citizens above the age of 50 years.

Following the fall in the death rate of COVID-19 and the spread of the virus under control, the TMC has now geared up for COVID-19 vaccine distribution by preparing the list of the beneficiaries.

"The TMC is prepared to start the vaccine distribution drive within an hour, once the vaccines are allotted. Following the list of 6 lakh and 60 thousand beneficiaries, the city will require around 13 lakh and 20 thousand vaccines to carry this drive into two phases," said TMC official.

"The team of 100 medical helpers and officials has been prepared for the distribution of vaccine in its first phase. Meanwhile, this drive is scheduled to be completed within 132 days, covering two phases," added the official.

Following the alert on the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 in the country, Co-Win campaign may soon be implemented. Hence, under this campaign, 20% of the total population will be provided with vaccine in two phases. Hence, the list of a total of 23 crore beneficiaries in the nation, 51 lakh in Maharashtra and 6.60 lakh in Thane, has been prepared.

All the preparation of the vaccine distribution has now been completed by the TMC, following the state government's guidelines.

--

Total no. of vaccination centres: 20

Total team members of health helpers: 100

Additional team members: 70

Total no. of vaccine beneficiaries: 6 lakh and 60 thousand

Total no. of vaccine doses: 13 lakh and 20 thousand

Total no. of days covering the two phases of the vaccination drive: 132 days

--

"A total of 20 health centres have been prepared for the vaccine distribution in Thane, with a team of 100 members who will be responsible for distributing 500 vaccines a day. Among the 6.60 lakh beneficiaries, there are around 60 thousand health helpers, who will be first provided with the vaccine, following the list of over 1.80 lakh frontline workers including civic officials and frontline workers, who are present on the field. Besides, citizens above the age of 50 will be among the beneficiaries of the vaccine," said an official.

"A task force has been prepared to keep track of the vaccine distribution drive, which will be headed by TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma and the chief health officer. Besides, if there is a shortage of delay in the vaccines during the second phase of distribution, the TMC has also prepared to purchase the same. Hence, the tender for the same will also soon processed by the civic body," added the official.