Thane: Civic Body Organises Tree Plantation Campaign On World Environment Day

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) initiated the Mukhyamantri Harit Thane Abhiyan (a tree plantation) campaign on the day of World Environment Day on Wednesday. The civic body said that it will plant one lakh trees by August 15 across Thane, which is under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation. On the World Environment Day, Commissioner Sourabh Rao, along with NGOs, initiated the campaign by planting 5000 trees on Pokhran Road and Nagla Bunder Chowpaty.

According to civic officials, they, along with a private NGO, will start the plantation trees from June 5 to August 15. Commissioner Sourabh Rao appealed to citizens to participate in the campaign in their respective areas and make the city greener.

A TMC official said, “The trees will be provided free to societies, government organisations, semi-government organisations, defence forces, private offices, and housing complexes.” The civic officials said that bamboo tree cultivation will be initiated if space is available in Sanjay Gandhi National Park, forest department or at any other private property. The department of tree authority will coordinate, supervise and review the maintenance of the trees regularly.

Neem, Bel, Jambhul, lemon, Shisam, and other trees will be planted in limited space using “Miyawaki’s technique” at Nagla Bunder Chowpaty under the guidance of deputy commissioner of TMC, Sachin Pawar, and Kedar Patil, tree superintendent.

“It is a method of afforestation that helps in creating a denser forest than usual in less time. Miyawaki forests also act as a habitat for lots of species living in that region. The Miyawaki forests help in controlling air, water, noise, and soil pollution,” said Ravindra Manjrekar.