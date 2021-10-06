Thane civic body employees to get benefits of 7th pay panel

Thane: Employees of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) in Maharashtra will get benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission, the civic body has said.

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske and other senior officials here with district Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, the TMC said in a release on Tuesday.

The extension of benefits of the Seventh Pay Commission to the civic employees will cost the government exchequer an additional Rs 114 crore per annum, Additional Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Herwade said.

Shinde in a video message appreciated the good work done by TMC officials and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 03:17 PM IST