Thane: Civic body celebrates Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary with enthusiasm

The 132nd birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Thane by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). TMC chief Abhijit Bangar, along with officials of TMC, joined the procession along with the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar from Court Naka to Thane station.

A procession was carried with Chitrarath, Lazim, Tutari, Dandpatta and Band to the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar near Thane station.

To pay homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) illuminated the main government buildings in the city, bridges and pedestrian bridges in blue colour. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Statues at Thane station, TMC Headquarters, Gadkari Rangayatan, Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Theatre, Collector's Office, Old and New Kalwa Creek Bridge, Kopri, pedestrian Bridge at Anandnagar, the circular arch at Wagle Estate etc. were also illuminated.

