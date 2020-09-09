Thane city’s Covid-19 recovery rate dips to 86%

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients in Thane city has slightly dropped to 86.6 percent from 90 percent in the end of August, a Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) report stated on Wednesday.

So far more than 850 deaths have been reported in the city, while more than 2700 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals, a TMC official said.

"Until now the total count of active patients of COVID-19 has reached 2967, while a total of 24840 patients have recovered from the virus. On Wednesday, 455 new cases of the coronavirus positive were detected, while 6 deaths were reported in the city. So far the total death count in Thane city has reached 874," informed the TMC official.