Thane city to see water cut in two phases - check details here

Thane: Thane city to carry water cut on Friday and Saturday, following the maintainance work of a water supply plant.

The 24 hour water cut will be carried in various areas of Thane in two phases, informed the official. "The first phase of water cut is scheduled from Friday 9 am to Saturday 9 am, will be carried within Ghodbunder, Patlipada, Kasarwadavli, Pawar Nagar, Kothari compound, Azad Nagar, Dongripada, Waghbil, Ovala and other areas in Thane city," said TMC official.

While, the second phase of 24 hours water cut will be from Friday 9 pm to Saturday 9 pm, in areas like Siddheshwar, Samta Nagar, Eternity, Jail area, Rutu Park, Saket, Kalwa and Mumbra," added TMC official.

Following the maintenance work, the force of water supply will be slowed down for the next two days. Hence, the residents are being informed to have extra storage of water with a prior notice, informed the official.

Besides the same, three days ago a MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) water pipeline burst between Palava city to Kalyanphata leading to water cut in the nearby area.

Few areas between Kalwa-Vitawa are still affected with the water cuts, which has been carried for last three days due to this pipeline burst.

The incident also caused immense traffic jam on the route and waterlogging due to the continuous flow of water until the repair work was initiated by MIDC officials.

