Thane city to get 30 public charging stations for electric vehicles

Thane: With the rising sale of electric vehicles across the city, The Thane municipal corporation authorities during a recent standing committee meeting had proposed an electric vehicle charging stations. If all goes as per the plan, Thane city may get 30 public charging stations for electric vehicles.

Naresh Mhaske, Mayor, TMC confirmed the development and said the proposal got a green signal in the recent standing committee meeting held on Friday at TMC. With the rising environmental issues, the TMC authorities have taken the step and will be the first to install such public charging stations. "TMC will help in getting all the permission from the central, state, local authorities, RTO and traffic," he added.

Mhaske added that in the first phase the authorities will come up with 30 public charging stations, which will be stationed on widened roads across different populated areas in the city as per requirement. "The stations will be placed at a spot with 4 to 5 meters wide and 30 to 40 meters long space. The charging stations will be built and operated on a revenue-sharing basis," he added.

Mhaske said many Thanekars are going forward to purchase electric vehicles. "The upcoming charging stations across the city will also help in the increase of sales and people going for electric vehicles. We are concerned about the health of Thanekars. As more and more use of electric vehicles will help keep the environment safe and curb many health diseases among citizens," he added.

If the figure provided by Thane RTO is to be believed, only one per cent of the citizens had booked any electric vehicle last year.

In 2021, the Thane RTO had registered 81, 668 vehicles across the Thane district out of which only 870 were electric vehicles.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022