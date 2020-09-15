Thane city to face 24-hour water cut on Sept 18

After Diva and Mumbra, a water cut will now be carried in maximum areas of Thane city for maintenance and repair work of the pipelines.

The water supply to the Ghodbunder area in Thane will be stopped for 24 hours on September 18. "The water cut has been scheduled to carry out transplanting of major water pipeline in the Ghodbunder area that has been affected due to the construction of Metro. Also other repair and maintenance work of the pipelines and of the the water tanks in Thane will be done during this period,” said a TMC official.

"The water cut will take place between September 18, from 9 am to September 19 9 am in areas like Patlipada, Ghodbunder Road, Pawar Nagar, Kothari Compound, Gandhi Nagar, Eternity, Samta Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar, Saket, Uthalsar, Mumbra and Kalwa area of Thane," added the official.

Following the maintenance work, water supply to these localities will be affected for another two to three days, informed the official.