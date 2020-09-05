Thane city records 278 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

Thane city has seen a rise in the ratio of daily new Covid positive cases detected in city. Since the last month, the figure had declined to 150 to 200 new cases detected daily; however, on Thursday 329 new positive cases were found in Thane. Currently, 2307 Covid patients are undergoing medical treatment in Thane, while over 850 people have lost their lives due to the virus.

During the months of June and July, nearly 300 to 400 new Covid positive cases were detected in Thane city. While, these figures had declined to about 150 to 200 cases daily in Thane, since last two days there has been a surge in the number of positive cases.

"On Thursday, total 329 new positive cases were detected while on Friday, 278 cases were detected in Thane city," informed official from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

While the TMC official claimed that the rise in positive cases can be attributed to the increase in the testing capacity.

"Earlier, a total of 2000 people were being tested daily for coronavirus in Thane city. However, capacity has been increased to 4000 recently. While, so far over 80,000 antigen tests has been carried by TMC," informed the official.

On Friday, total 278 new cases were detected in Thane city, while 2 patients died while undergoing treatment. At present 2,307 patients are Covid positive in the city and 23,853 has recovered from the disease. So far total 853 people have lost their lives due to the virus, in Thane city.