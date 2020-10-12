Thane: Citizens hold protest over Hathras incident demanding justice for the 19-year-old Dalit girl

Representatives of over 13 civil society organizations came together to demand justice for Hathras Victim and end atrocities against minorities, on Sunday evening at Teen Haat Naka in Thane.



"In the wake of continued apathy towards minorities and Government's indifference towards Dalit issues, organizations and collectives in Thane came together to stage their protest," said Nishant Bangera, one of the representatives, from Thane.

The gathering took place with strict social distancing norms following the limits on participation under relevant laws.

