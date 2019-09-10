Thane chemical unit reactor blast hurts 1

Thane: One person sustain injuries in an explosion in one of reactors at the Peroxy Chemical Factory in Dombivli MIDC on Monday afternoon. Around 2 pm at Peroxy Chemical Factory in Dombivli, one of the five reactors exploded suddenly.

Due to the blast, materials in the reactor came out and fell on supervisor Sachin Deshmukh (40) standing nearby, and a fire erupted on the premises. Deshmukh suffered over 50 per cent burns.

When the factory staff heard the sound, they rushed to the spot and took the injured to a nearby private hospital. A doctor referred the victim to a Mumbai-based hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the staffers at the factory informed the Fire department, and the officials rushed to the spot and doused the flames. The explosion’s sound was such that staff at the adjoining factories got scared and came out.

DK Choure, senior inspector of the Manpada police station, said, “We learnt that an explosion has taken place in the reactor. The blast caused fire and injured the supervisor. Further probe is on.” The company officials remained unavailable for comments.