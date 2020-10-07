Thane: Chemical truck overturns, catches fire in Bhiwandi

Thane: A chemical truck engulfed into fire after it toppled down while plying from Bhiwandi on Tuesday. However, no one was hurt in this incident.

"The incident was reported during evening hours on Tuesday, when chemical-laden truck heading towards Gujarat, overturned near Dunge village in Bhiwandi. The driver and the cleaner of the truck jumped off the vehicle as soon as it overturned leading to fire," said a fire official from Bhiwandi.

"The truck was badly damaged due to the fire leading to huge smoke. The fire was later brought under control by Bhiwandi fire officials. However, no injury or casualty was reported in this incident," added official.