Thane: Chemical tank blast in Ambernath, no casualties

Thousands of litres of chemical liquid spilled on the road and premises of chemical manufacturing companies – Paramount and Minerals in Wadol MIDC area of Ambernath, Thane district.

The mishap took place on Wednesday. The concerned officials and emergency team reached the spot taking necessary actions. According to officials, the blast was caused after the tanks of two different chemicals consisting 1 lakh litres and 15,000 litres each collided.

Soon after the blast, the chemical liquid spread on the premises of the company and on the nearby streets. The chemical spread on the company's premises even flowed into the Waldhuni river.

The Maharashtra pollution control board is in the process of issuing a notice to the company, informed official.