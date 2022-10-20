Thane: Chemical-laden tanker falls on its side on Mumbai-Nashik road; no casualty | Representative Photo

Thane: A chemical-laden tanker fell on its side on Mumbai-Nashik road in Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday shortly after midnight after its driver apparently lost control over the vehicle, an official said.

No one was injured in the accident which took place at 12.45 am near Anand Nagar check naka, Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

Read Also NHAI to hold officials liable for accidents to occur due to poor road engineering

The tanker was loaded with propylene glycol and the chemical leaked on the road from the vehicle, he said.

A team of local firemen and RDMC rushed to the spot to provide assistance, he added.

Mishap averted on Mumbai-Pune expressway

A trailer loaded with iron rods moved backwards after a brake failure recently on Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The video showing the incident near Lonavala surfaced on social media which shows the truck hitting a container vehicle, losing control and slid on a slope.

The alert driver managed to take control of the vehicle amid the brake failure and averted a major mishap.

Increased focus on Road safety

Since the fatal accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway that killed Cyrus Mistry and his friend and grievously injured two, there has been an increased focus on making the highways, expressways safer.

Currently, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has begun work on short-term measures on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway within the jurisdiction of Palghar district.

Meanwhile, government agencies have also planned on increased vigil at Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link following the fatal accident that killed six on October 5.