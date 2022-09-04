Thane: Cheats ‘hypnotise’ 71-year-old and make off with jewellery

Thane: Two people ‘hypnotised’ a 71-year-old in Kalyan and made off with jewellery worth Rs 60,000, police said on Sunday. The Kolsewadi station has registered a case against two unknown persons and is investigating the matter.

Dombivali, Kalyan and surrounding areas have witnessed a rise in such cases, an official said.

Parasnath Gupta, a resident of Gulmohar Society in Goregaon (West), came to Kalyan to celebrate the Ganpati festival with his relatives, said MR Deshmukh, senior inspector.

“On Saturday, September 3, Gupta went to Nana Pawse Chowk in Kolsewadi area to buy puja materials. After purchasing the materials, when he was going home, he was met by two unknown persons,” Deshmukh said. “They told Parasnath that he was old and vulnerable and should keep his gold chain and ring in the bag. The accused kept Gupta engaged and hypnotised him and robbed the jewellery.

In some cases criminals give their victims a spiked drink or food, Deshmukh said. “But in Gupta’s case they didn’t. They hypnotised him. We will be scanning CCTV footage in Kolsewadi area, where the incident took place. It seems that there is a gang involved that targets people, especially senior citizens,” he added.