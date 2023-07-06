Thane: Ceiling Plaster Of Room Collapses In Khopat; 2 Teen Girls Injured

Mumbai: 2 injured after part of ceiling plaster collapses in a public toilet in Thane | Representative Image

Two teenage girls were injured when the ceiling plaster of a room located above a public toilet fell on Wednesday, civic officials said. The incident took place at around 10am in the Khopat area. The toilet is located on the ground floor of a two-storey structure. The mishap occurred in a room located on the second floor, the official said. The two injured girls, aged 13 and 17, were given first aid at a local hospital.

