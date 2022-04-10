Thane: Case registered against couple after stray dogs bite chairman of high-rise building in Majiwada

It has been learned that the chairman of a high rise building in Majiwada in Thane was injured and faced severe bites from stray dogs after the dogs were left on him by a couple, residents of the society. Following the incident, a case has been registered at the Kapurbawdi police station after the complaint from the chairman.

A police official from Majiwada police station said, "For the past few months, there have been disputes between the couple and the chairman of the complex over feeding stray dogs in the complex. There is a high-rise housing complex in Majiwada in Thane and a couple living in the complex feeds stray dogs at the entrance of the complex as well as in the yard. The residents of the complex had complained in this regard to the chairman. The couple was then instructed by the chairman not to feed stray dogs in the complex, however, that did not stop them."

The police official further added, "While the society chairman was patrolling the area recently, the couple while feeding 8 to 10 stary dogs waved their hand towards the chairman in a signal to the dogs and four dogs attacked him. Two of the dogs bite his leg. The dogs were later chased away by other residents of the complex."

"The chairman was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. We have registered a case against the couple," said the police official.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 08:37 PM IST